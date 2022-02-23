Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 23,660 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

SBRA stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 37,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,683. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

