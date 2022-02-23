Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 466.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $334,000. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,498,352. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

