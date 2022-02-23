Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

