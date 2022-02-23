Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

