Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,328. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

