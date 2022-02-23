Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,311 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000.

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,749. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

