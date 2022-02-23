Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,166 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure accounts for approximately 1.4% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 48,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of KMF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,964. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

