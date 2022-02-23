Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 18,077 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,051,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,585,000 after purchasing an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

KMI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 250,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,611,133. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

