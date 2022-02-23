Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 2,280 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for about 0.8% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after purchasing an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.54.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,853. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

