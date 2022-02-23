Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 29,803 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. 668,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,231,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

