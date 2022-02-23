Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 1.46% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 166.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 193,148 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter.

IPKW stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,119. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43.

