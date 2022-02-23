Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 5,365 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.36. 106,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535,456. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

