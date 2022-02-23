Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to C$9.00

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

NYSE AUY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 1,917,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,072,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

