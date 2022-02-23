Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of Canada Goose worth $19,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GOOS stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36.
GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
