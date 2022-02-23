Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of Canada Goose worth $19,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

