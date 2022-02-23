Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.97 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $14.97 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.95. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $15.49 EPS.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$166.42.

TSE:CM opened at C$161.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$157.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$150.15. The company has a market cap of C$72.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$115.61 and a one year high of C$167.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,098.67. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,369.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

