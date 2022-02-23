Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,879 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of Cango worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cango by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cango by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cango by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $505.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cango Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 36.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

