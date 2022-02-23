Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGC. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

CGC opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

