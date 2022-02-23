Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.23

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 3595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

CTLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $510.39 million, a PE ratio of -363.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 31,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 66,769 shares of company stock valued at $533,362 over the last ninety days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 98.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

