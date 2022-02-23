Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

