Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.76

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $11.88. Capcom shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 4,700 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Capcom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of -0.36.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capcom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.