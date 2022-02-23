Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.76

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and traded as high as $11.88. Capcom shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 4,700 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of -0.36.
Capcom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)
CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.
