Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $116.67 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

