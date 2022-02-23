Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.76.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
COF opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $116.67 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
