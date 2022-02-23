Capital One Financial Comments on Camden Property Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $163.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.21. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

