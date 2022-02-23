Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 28,176 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – ) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.76% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $36,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $1,775,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.36. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.