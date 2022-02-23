Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 6,383 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $32,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.34. 511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.