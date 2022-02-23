Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 91,839 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – ) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,158,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,476,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,388,000 after acquiring an additional 471,541 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.19. 15,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,855,472. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.96 and a twelve month high of $87.07.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – ).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.