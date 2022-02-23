Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 91,839 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – ) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,158,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,476,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,388,000 after acquiring an additional 471,541 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.19. 15,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,855,472. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.96 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

