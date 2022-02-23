Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – ) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,125 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $26,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $99.54. 4,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,970. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

