Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – ) by 3,135.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,340 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.00% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $21,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.98. 240,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

