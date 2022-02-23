Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – ) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.20% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $33,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.53. 714,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,633. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

