Captrust Financial Advisors Has $18.73 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – ) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of LPL Financial worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 935.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,093,000 after acquiring an additional 432,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after buying an additional 359,609 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,245,000 after buying an additional 328,879 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after buying an additional 311,697 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $3,624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,640 shares of company stock valued at $24,991,281. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,424. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.03. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

