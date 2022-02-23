Captrust Financial Advisors Has $19.10 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – ) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after buying an additional 644,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,979,000 after purchasing an additional 721,452 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 30,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,548,849. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.08%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

