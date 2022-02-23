Captrust Financial Advisors Has $20.50 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – ) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $389.66. 5,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.06 and its 200-day moving average is $356.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $398.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

