Captrust Financial Advisors Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – ) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Allstate worth $21,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.21.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,533. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.44. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

