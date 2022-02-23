Captrust Financial Advisors Has $23.63 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – ) by 1,914.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.33% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 332,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 163,819 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

