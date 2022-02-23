Captrust Financial Advisors Has $33.07 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – ) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $33,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after buying an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $182,457,000 after buying an additional 227,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.