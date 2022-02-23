Captrust Financial Advisors Has $35.36 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – ) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,056 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $35,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GSK traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. 30,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

