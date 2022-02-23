Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 106,510 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – ) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $28,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 234,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 71,687 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,124,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,217,000 after buying an additional 74,851 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. 6,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,924. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.92. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

