Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 108,343 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – ) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,645 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,343 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $34,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,568. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

