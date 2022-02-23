Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 114,129 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – ) by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,129 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.91. The stock had a trading volume of 237,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,344,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.33 and its 200 day moving average is $253.58. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

