Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 115,661 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – ) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,661 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. 61,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,539. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $55.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

