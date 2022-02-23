Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 141,981 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – ) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,981 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $29,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,018 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 138,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,544,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

