Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 263,384 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – ) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $28,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. 150,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,992,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

