Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 291,512 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – ) by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $24,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $51.08. 509,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,553. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

