Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 29,700 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – ) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $24,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.70. 4,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,787. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.15 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

