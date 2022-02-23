Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 32,881 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $29,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.33. 258,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,581,574. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – ).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.