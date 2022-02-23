Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 7,180 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of Kroger worth $36,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

KR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.