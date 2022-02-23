Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 92,557 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – ) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.64% of Webster Financial worth $31,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,183,000 after acquiring an additional 122,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Webster Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,619,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,757. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.37.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

