Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 562.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.29. 5,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.