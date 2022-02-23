Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – ) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.87. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,993. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

