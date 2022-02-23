Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 140,543 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $26,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its position in UBS Group by 321.4% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 113,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 86,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,515. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

