Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 16,913 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,913 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.31% of Ciena worth $24,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290,606 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

CIEN traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $68.22. 3,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,021. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.